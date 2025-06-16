Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,778,553,000 after acquiring an additional 605,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $978,650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $648,169,000 after acquiring an additional 270,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,257,281 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $476,540,000 after acquiring an additional 360,563 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $472,362,000 after acquiring an additional 120,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,320. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,637.50. This represents a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,729 shares of company stock worth $4,107,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.88.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $148.48 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

