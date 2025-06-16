Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,295 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $455,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,483 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 453,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $52,127,381.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 877,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,885,211.61. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,905 shares of company stock worth $97,155,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $109.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $161.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

