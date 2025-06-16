Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $119.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

