Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Sealed Air Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of SEE opened at $30.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.