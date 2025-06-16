Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,051 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 55.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on SK Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SK Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SKM opened at $21.93 on Monday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.