Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,420,000 after acquiring an additional 98,495 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,281,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,830,000 after acquiring an additional 208,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,651,000 after acquiring an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,251,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,815,000 after acquiring an additional 573,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI opened at $171.28 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.63 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.02 and a 200-day moving average of $170.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $86,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,431,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLI

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.