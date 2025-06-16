Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.7% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on shares of ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at $17,252,560.50. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.21, for a total transaction of $2,011,940.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,503 shares in the company, valued at $114,426,908.63. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,132 shares of company stock worth $7,075,837. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $249.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.42 and a 1-year high of $263.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

