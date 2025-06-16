Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 26,761.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,897,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 36,831.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chubb by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,856 shares of company stock valued at $35,537,155. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $286.59 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

