Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 48.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Calys sold 400 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total transaction of $112,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,769.95. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $558,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,585,364.16. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,002 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,769. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $279.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.64. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.49 and a 12-month high of $288.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.77.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

