Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $99.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.04. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.61 and a 12 month high of $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $168.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.