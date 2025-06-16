Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,957.60. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,515 shares of company stock valued at $17,094,296 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Down 2.9%

SNA stock opened at $309.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.81.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.