Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $1,161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 37,637 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $2,618,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,800. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $3,395,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,562.50. This represents a 26.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,852 shares of company stock valued at $13,219,431. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $157.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

