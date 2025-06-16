Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $500,000 Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 808.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 167.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in FirstCash by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FCFS. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $510,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,737.33. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $130.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.32. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

