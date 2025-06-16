Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $530,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,748.32. This represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,205 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $92.28 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

