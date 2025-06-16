Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $708,000 Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,124 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 265.3% in the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 214,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $739,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 216,446 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 33,455 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 188.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of KGC opened at $15.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.96.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 12.24%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

