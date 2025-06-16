Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,251,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 446,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,084,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of WM opened at $236.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

