Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $579,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 148.1% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $199,069.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,148.33. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $1,158,431.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 166,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,504,565.30. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $253.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 703.25, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.82 and a 12 month high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

