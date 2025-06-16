Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $477.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $319.49 and a one year high of $545.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.23.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

