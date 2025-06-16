Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

