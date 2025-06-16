Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 11,183 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $23.63.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

