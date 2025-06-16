Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,961 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,244 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $88,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,497 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,004,273.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,079.75. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,981.18. This trade represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $77.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $106.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

