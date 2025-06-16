Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $91,190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,436,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lithia Motors by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,974.08. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.40.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.7%

LAD stock opened at $323.45 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.04 and a 1-year high of $405.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Stories

