Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $242,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $192,284,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $102,209,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $73,906,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of DT stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

