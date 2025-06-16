Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ING Groep by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6526 per share. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 64.45%.

ING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

