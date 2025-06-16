Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 877.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 109.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $79.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average is $77.23. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

