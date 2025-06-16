Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 77 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 68,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $292.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.03 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

