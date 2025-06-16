Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 841 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Crane by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Crane by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Crane by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 84.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,871.60. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Crane Trading Down 3.0%

CR opened at $181.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Crane has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $191.00.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.93 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

