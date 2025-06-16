Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 23rd. Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $159.35 million for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $42.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 217,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

EPAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

