Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 23rd. Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $159.35 million for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $42.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EPAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enerpac Tool Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.