Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 13th

GameStop, Alibaba Group, and Roblox are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, producing, or distributing content and experiences for consumer enjoyment—such as film and television studios, music labels, video game developers, theme parks, and live-event promoters. Investors buy these stocks in hopes of profiting from the companies’ revenue generated by box-office hits, streaming subscriptions, ticket sales, licensing deals, and merchandising. Their performance often correlates with consumer discretionary spending and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $22.78. 45,076,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,720,757. GameStop has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.60 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.39 on Friday, reaching $113.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,054,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,395,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average is $110.74. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $97.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,507,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $98.15.

