Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 594.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,880 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Envista by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,059,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,630,000 after acquiring an additional 699,625 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,854,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,762,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,923 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Envista by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,694,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after purchasing an additional 615,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Envista by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,271,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 283,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Performance

NVST opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.17 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price target on Envista in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Envista from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Envista

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.