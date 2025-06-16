Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 119.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,009.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 36.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 5.2%

Equinor ASA stock opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $29.03.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $27.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

