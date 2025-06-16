Etoro Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:ETOR) Quiet Period Will End on June 23rd

Etoro Group’s (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 23rd. Etoro Group had issued 11,923,018 shares in its initial public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $619,996,936 based on an initial share price of $52.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ETOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Etoro Group stock opened at $61.56 on Monday. Etoro Group has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $79.96.

Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter.

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

