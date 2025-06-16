Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. This trade represents a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,570 shares of company stock valued at $32,003,532. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $174.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average of $174.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.75.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

