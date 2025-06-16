Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.23.

Shares of MS opened at $129.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $142.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $95,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,403.20. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total value of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,274 shares in the company, valued at $22,248,942.10. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

