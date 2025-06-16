Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 321,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 182,644 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Get Our Latest Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.3%

WBA opened at $11.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.