Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $91.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.17. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.