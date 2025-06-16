Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $1,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,684,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,132,576,000 after buying an additional 446,591 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR opened at $80.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.20. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

