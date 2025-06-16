Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $50,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.31.
Northrop Grumman Stock Up 4.0%
Shares of NOC stock opened at $517.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $490.98 and its 200-day moving average is $482.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $422.19 and a 52-week high of $555.57.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,964,243.54. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,340 shares of company stock worth $6,183,378. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
