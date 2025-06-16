Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $69,000 Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,932,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,859,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,520,000 after purchasing an additional 490,772 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,777,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 517,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,923,000 after purchasing an additional 209,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,054,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

