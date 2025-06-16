Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 211,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 30,193 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,189,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,833,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,145,000 after acquiring an additional 534,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Trading Down 3.1%

BATS:OUSM opened at $42.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $892.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.93. ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.