Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 104,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 147,409 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 55,433 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 252,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 71,765 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

