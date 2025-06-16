Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 3,568 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPVG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $290.48 million, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.47. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $9.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

