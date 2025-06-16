Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 942 Shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

Shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

