Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Workday by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,088 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,530,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Workday by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,963,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,575,000 after acquiring an additional 181,899 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $244.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.46.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total value of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,814.67. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,666 shares of company stock worth $38,465,025. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

