Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,507,000. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,283,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $11,682,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.3%

EXE opened at $116.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.18. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

