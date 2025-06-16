Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in PTC by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 208,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,858,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,140.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.69.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $169.34 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.41 and a 200 day moving average of $170.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

