FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBLG shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.
FibroBiologics Price Performance
FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that FibroBiologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroBiologics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in FibroBiologics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroBiologics by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 49,222 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the first quarter worth $29,000.
FibroBiologics Company Profile
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
