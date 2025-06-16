FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBLG shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

FibroBiologics Price Performance

Shares of FBLG stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. FibroBiologics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $7.57.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that FibroBiologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroBiologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in FibroBiologics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroBiologics by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 49,222 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the first quarter worth $29,000.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

Featured Stories

