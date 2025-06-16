Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 708 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after buying an additional 798,438 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $72.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

