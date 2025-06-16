Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,849 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. NCP Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

