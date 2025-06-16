Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $9,431,326.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,503,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,029,300.07. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,673,553. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $79.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

